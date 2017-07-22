Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Nearly There


Hello, fellow Transformers Live Action Movie fans. We are back with another Transformers Universe: Bumblebee movie news roundup. Surprising everyone, it was confirmed last week that the principal photography for the new movie has entered its final days. By the time*Hailee Steinfeld*(star actress of the movie who plays the role of Charlie Watson) Instagrammed a concealed script last Thursday, the movie has entered Day 53 out of 70 days of filming. Of course we knew that the movie had a significantly smaller budget than its predecessors, and it feels like yesterday when The Bumblebee Movie began production &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Nearly There appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



