Hello, fellow Transformers Live Action Movie fans. We are back with another Transformers Universe: Bumblebee movie news roundup. Surprising everyone, it was confirmed last week that the principal photography for the new movie has entered its final days. By the time*Hailee Steinfeld*(star actress of the movie who plays the role of Charlie Watson) Instagrammed a concealed script
last Thursday, the movie has entered Day 53 out of 70 days of filming. Of course we knew that the movie had a significantly smaller budget
than its predecessors, and it feels like yesterday when The Bumblebee Movie began production » Continue Reading.
.
