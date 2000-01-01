I am trying to find the following Funko Figure (all Marvel Spider-Man series)
#82 Venom
#79 Balck Suit Spiderman
#187 Scarlet Spider
#81 Spiderman 2099
#109 Green Goblin
#107 Iron Spider
#124 The Taskmaster
I am not sure who know about KIJIJI over in Canada, but I have the following items up for sale.
http://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/92347332
I am willing to trade what I have for the POP Figures. or if you are willing to help me out. I will pay for these figures plus shipping.
Thanks for your time in reading my post!
Warren