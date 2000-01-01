Today, 01:46 AM #1 accordv6 Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: winnipeg Posts: 23 Looking for Walgreens Exclusive Funko Figures - HELP!



#82 Venom

#79 Balck Suit Spiderman

#187 Scarlet Spider

#81 Spiderman 2099

#109 Green Goblin

#107 Iron Spider

#124 The Taskmaster



I am not sure who know about KIJIJI over in Canada, but I have the following items up for sale.



http://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/92347332



I am willing to trade what I have for the POP Figures. or if you are willing to help me out. I will pay for these figures plus shipping.



Thanks for your time in reading my post!



