Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What has happpened to Ebay?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:24 AM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 36
What has happpened to Ebay?
I used to buy and sell Transformers from there about 9 years ago.
Back then the starting bid was 1 cent, now it's a high amount starting, which makes little sense, why not set it a "Buy it now"?

Another thing is the price people are posting for Combiner Wars and Titans Return and POTP single Deluxe's is outrageous!

This is a perfect example...
TR: Twin Twist.
Buy it now: C $85.25
And the shipping in the USA takes it over $100!!!
That's Masterpiece territory. That's higher than most of it's G1 counterpart sold online.

I mean, people can't be buying them for that price right? So people either don't care if they sell or not or ..or I have no other idea why lol


https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...UAAOSwa9NZxgdo
FreakNasty is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:45 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,288
Re: What has happpened to Ebay?
Don't buy from them simple as that....lol.
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:55 AM   #3
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,697
Re: What has happpened to Ebay?
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Don't buy from them simple as that....lol.
Yep
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:04 AM   #4
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 575
Re: What has happpened to Ebay?
Ebay's pricing structure has changed over the years. There used to be fees for all listings, it was cheaper to start an auction at lower prices, there were costs for buy it nows, etc. That led to lots of low nominal cost, high shipping auctions. Today, they charge a straight 10% on cost + shipping for most auctions, which I generally prefer.

What I hate is their Global Shipping Program - it adds so much import and shipping charges to US-based auctions, I don't browse them anymore.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Looking for:
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
Scrapmaker is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Complete SeaconPiranacon Lot MISB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers JETFIRE in Box Hasbro 1984
Transformers
Optimus Prime g1 1984 Canadian Edition
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.