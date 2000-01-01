FreakNasty Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 36

What has happpened to Ebay?

Back then the starting bid was 1 cent, now it's a high amount starting, which makes little sense, why not set it a "Buy it now"?



Another thing is the price people are posting for Combiner Wars and Titans Return and POTP single Deluxe's is outrageous!



This is a perfect example...

TR: Twin Twist.

Buy it now: C $85.25

And the shipping in the USA takes it over $100!!!

That's Masterpiece territory. That's higher than most of it's G1 counterpart sold online.



I mean, people can't be buying them for that price right? So people either don't care if they sell or not or ..or I have no other idea why lol





