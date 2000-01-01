I used to buy and sell Transformers from there about 9 years ago.
Back then the starting bid was 1 cent, now it's a high amount starting, which makes little sense, why not set it a "Buy it now"?
Another thing is the price people are posting for Combiner Wars and Titans Return and POTP single Deluxe's is outrageous!
This is a perfect example...
TR: Twin Twist.
Buy it now: C $85.25
And the shipping in the USA takes it over $100!!!
That's Masterpiece territory. That's higher than most of it's G1 counterpart sold online.
I mean, people can't be buying them for that price right? So people either don't care if they sell or not or ..or I have no other idea why lol
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers...UAAOSwa9NZxgdo