Transformers : The Last Knight AllSpark Tech Optimus Prime Design Sketches
Thanks to artist Emiliano Santalucia via his Facebook account
, we can share his*Transformers : The Last Knight AllSpark Tech Optimus Prime Design Sketches. The AllSpark tech was a new sub-line introduced as part of the main Transformers: The Last Knight collection. Simple and fun figures which were able to house an AllSpark Tech Cube in their chest, activating lights and sounds. Emiliano Santalucia’s sketches let us see a more stylized concept, different from what we got in the final product. You can check out the attached images on this news post after the jump, and then sound off at » Continue Reading.
