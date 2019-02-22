|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-20+ Wheeljack Anime Colors In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Alfes Blog
*we can share for you some great in-hand images of the next entry of the Masterpiece “Plus” series:*MP-20+ Wheeljack Anime Colors. This re-release of Masterpiece Wheeljack carries on the trend of giving earlier Masterpieces a second run in more animation inspired decos. In Wheeljacks case, we get a simpler*and cleaner deco, with less details and logos as we saw him on the classic G1 cartoon. You can check out some key pictures after the jump (including comparisons images with the original MP-20 Wheeljack) and the full gallery here
. Let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
