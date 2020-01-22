|
War For Cybertron: Siege Spinister Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen has*unveiled a new piece of concept art via his*Facebook account
. This time we have the*War For Cybertron: Siege Spinister. Here we a very interesting look at the popular Deluxe class Spinister original concept. While there were not big changes in the final product, we see the original art looks more angular, like a G1 toy. Here you are some Ken Christiansen comments: Here’s the concept art for 2019’s Transformers War for Cybertron : Seige Spinister Figure, bot and alt modes. Super fun to work on the figure, you can see some things were changed in the course » Continue Reading.
