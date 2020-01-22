Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
BBTS News! Funko Toy Fair, Conan, Mortal Kombat, Iron Giant, Black Widow, Transformer
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Big Bad Toy Store brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! New Preorders Conan The Barbarian One:12 Collective Conan Mortal Kombat VS Series Raiden 1/12 Scale Figure Black Widow Marvel Legends Deluxe Black Widow Predator Ultimate Alpha Predator 100th Edition Figure Hanna Barbera Vinyl Soda Grape Ape Limited Edition Figure Devil May Cry 5 Dante 1/6 Scale Figure Pop! Icons: Farrah Fawcett Pop! Rides: Masters of the Universe – He-Man on Battle Cat <a href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Product/VariationDetails/114436">Pop! Town: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BBTS News! Funko Toy Fair, Conan, Mortal Kombat, Iron Giant, Black Widow, Transformers and More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
