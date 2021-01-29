Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 & 3 Line Up And Pre-Order Schedule


Super 7, via their Twitter account, have just revealed their*Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 &#38; 3 line up and pre-order schedule. Super 7 surprised us in the end of January with the reveal of the first wave of their*Transformers Ultimates*line of non-transforming Transformers figures. Following the upcoming release of Optimus Prime, Ghost of Starscream, Bombshell (Action Master design) and Banzaitron (Action Master design) now we can confirm that two more waves are in the works. Read on for the full line up and pre-order details. Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 – Pre-orders in Summer 2021. G1 Megatron G1 Grimlock (dino &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 & 3 Line Up And Pre-Order Schedule appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
