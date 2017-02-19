Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Robots In Disguise 2015 Complete Season 2 On Netflix


Great news for all Transformers Robots In Disguise fans. As many of you where asking the complete season 2 is now on Netflix ready for streaming. Curiously, the 6-episode arc from Season 2.5 is listed as season 3. Thanks to 2005 boards user for sharing the information. If you haven't had the opportunity to watch this series, don't miss it this time, and jump on the boards to share your opinions.

The post Transformers Robots In Disguise 2015 Complete Season 2 On Netflix appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Donate to Cybertron.ca
