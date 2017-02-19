Great news for all Transformers Robots In Disguise fans. As many of you where asking the complete season 2 is now on Netflix ready for streaming. Curiously, the 6-episode arc from Season 2.5 is listed as season 3. Thanks to 2005 boards user for sharing the information. If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch this series, don’t miss it this time, and jump on the boards to share your opinions.
