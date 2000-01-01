Mega Truck Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Markham Ont Posts: 31

Mega Truck's Sale

Standard sales pitch here... need to thin out the collection. I have weapons, instructions, and boxes for some.

Please feel free to make offers.

Will consider trades for MP/3rd Party/GI Joes.

I'm located in the Markham area.

Thanks for looking



Combiner Wars

Leader Optimus $40

Silver Bolt $15

Hot Spot $15

White Optimus $15

Wheel Jack $10

Sunstreaker $10

Prowl $10

Mirage $10

Leader Seeker Set $80



Various TF

Grimlock $15

Optimus $15

Hound $10

Cliffjumper $10

Swerve $15

Blades $15

Sea Spray & friend $20

Cliffjumper FoC $10

Slag $10

Optimus Primal $10

RID Jet guy $10



TF Prime

Ultramagnus $20

Bulkhead $20

Bee $10



Fans Project

Insecticon set $110



Marvel

Captain America $45

Iron Man $45



Xmods

most are never used. 5 cars, massive amount of wheel kits, motors, lights, body kits... ask for pictures if you're interested in the lot.




