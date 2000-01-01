Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:43 AM   #1
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 31
Mega Truck's Sale
Hi guys,
Standard sales pitch here... need to thin out the collection. I have weapons, instructions, and boxes for some.
Please feel free to make offers.
Will consider trades for MP/3rd Party/GI Joes.
I'm located in the Markham area.
Thanks for looking

Combiner Wars
Leader Optimus $40
Silver Bolt $15
Hot Spot $15
White Optimus $15
Wheel Jack $10
Sunstreaker $10
Prowl $10
Mirage $10
Leader Seeker Set $80

Various TF
Grimlock $15
Optimus $15
Hound $10
Cliffjumper $10
Swerve $15
Blades $15
Sea Spray & friend $20
Cliffjumper FoC $10
Slag $10
Optimus Primal $10
RID Jet guy $10

TF Prime
Ultramagnus $20
Bulkhead $20
Bee $10

Fans Project
Insecticon set $110

Marvel
Captain America $45
Iron Man $45

Xmods
most are never used. 5 cars, massive amount of wheel kits, motors, lights, body kits... ask for pictures if you're interested in the lot.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TF 1.jpg Views: 4 Size: 92.6 KB ID: 37298   Click image for larger version Name: TF 2.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.2 KB ID: 37299   Click image for larger version Name: TF 3.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 37300   Click image for larger version Name: TF 4.jpg Views: 3 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 37301   Click image for larger version Name: TF 5.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.3 KB ID: 37302  

Click image for larger version Name: Marvel 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 90.4 KB ID: 37303   Click image for larger version Name: TF 6.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 37304  
