Hi guys,
Standard sales pitch here... need to thin out the collection. I have weapons, instructions, and boxes for some.
Please feel free to make offers.
Will consider trades for MP/3rd Party/GI Joes.
I'm located in the Markham area.
Thanks for looking
Combiner Wars
Leader Optimus $40
Silver Bolt $15
Hot Spot $15
White Optimus $15
Wheel Jack $10
Sunstreaker $10
Prowl $10
Mirage $10
Leader Seeker Set $80
Various TF
Grimlock $15
Optimus $15
Hound $10
Cliffjumper $10
Swerve $15
Blades $15
Sea Spray & friend $20
Cliffjumper FoC $10
Slag $10
Optimus Primal $10
RID Jet guy $10
TF Prime
Ultramagnus $20
Bulkhead $20
Bee $10
Fans Project
Insecticon set $110
Marvel
Captain America $45
Iron Man $45
Xmods
most are never used. 5 cars, massive amount of wheel kits, motors, lights, body kits... ask for pictures if you're interested in the lot.