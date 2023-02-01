Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rise of the Beasts Spot to Air at Super Bowl 2023


Via Deadline, we can now report that it sounds like a new spot for Rise of the Beasts will indeed air at the 2023 Super Bowl: “Paramount, too, has a rich history with the Super Bowl. This year we hear there will be spots for Scream VI (March 10), Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9). Not expected: a trailer for Mission: Impossible ? Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14). Paramount had one for Mission: Impossible Fallout back during Super Bowl 2018.” The Super Bowl will be taking place on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rise of the Beasts Spot to Air at Super Bowl 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



