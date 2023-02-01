Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher is back at it tonight on his Instagram
giving us a behind the scenes look at the development of a new Transformers figure – this time he’s putting the spotlight on Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake! “Leader Legacy Evolution Skyquake is ready to take over the seeker skies and put the smackdown on some autobrats! . The second image features an outline done by the great @marcelomatere when the prime redesigns were decided upon before we started Legacy. Since there was mixed feedback on Arcee and Bulkhead I decided to take a swing. My » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake Behind the Scenes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...