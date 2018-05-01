|
Hasbro Acquires Power Rangers And Other Saban?s Brands
Via an official press release from Hasbro
*and an article on Bussinesswire.com
, we have a very interesting announcement: Hasbro Has Acquired Power Rangers And Other Saban’s Brands. The companies have signed a definitive agreement for Hasbro to purchase Sabans Power Rangers and several other entertainment brands, including My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives and others, in a combination of cash and stock valued at $522 million.*The first set of products from Hasbro will be available in spring 2019. It would be interesting to see what the future brings next year. Some fans may dream with » Continue Reading.
