Today, 07:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,191
Hasbro Acquires Power Rangers And Other Saban's Brands


Via an official press release from Hasbro*and an article on Bussinesswire.com, we have a very interesting announcement: Hasbro Has Acquired Power Rangers And Other Saban’s Brands. The companies have signed a definitive agreement for Hasbro to purchase Sabans Power Rangers and several other entertainment brands, including My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives and others, in a combination of cash and stock valued at $522 million.*The first set of products from Hasbro will be available in spring 2019. It would be interesting to see what the future brings next year. Some fans may dream with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Acquires Power Rangers And Other Saban’s Brands appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



