Hasbro Acquires Power Rangers And Other Saban?s Brands

Via an official press release from Hasbro *and an article on Bussinesswire.com , we have a very interesting announcement: Hasbro Has Acquired Power Rangers And Other Saban’s Brands. The companies have signed a definitive agreement for Hasbro to purchase Saban’s Power Rangers and several other entertainment brands, including My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives and others, in a combination of cash and stock valued at $522 million.*The first set of products from Hasbro will be available in spring 2019. It would be interesting to see what the future brings next year. Some fans may dream with » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Acquires Power Rangers And Other Saban’s Brands appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM