TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 32

Energon Fans, How would you improve the Powerlink gimmick Hey peeps



So I was messing around with my Energon Rodimus and Prowl and realized how clearly some figures are meant to be pants and other shirts and in some cases sacrifice the regular bot mode for the gimmick.



So I propose a question:



For a figure of your choosing, what would you do to improve it?



Don't need to provide full-on 3D files of the new designs(Unless ya wanna), just ya know oh maybe switch types of hinges or the way certain things fold/unfold.



Personally I had to say for Rodimus one thing would simply add is either a slider or another hinge for the legs/shirt arms. In comparison to Prowl, who I personally think has 4 solid modes, Rod lacks that little bit of flow in shirt mode. I wouldn't go into it too deeply cause I'm trying to restrain myself to the apparent design limitations of the figs at the time.