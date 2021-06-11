Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,652

Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Waspinator In-Hand Images



Via TonTon Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming Kingdom Deluxe Waspinator. Waspinator gets a completely new mold in Kingdom showing off a more realistic wasp mode with a modern robot mode. Waspinator takes some modifications compared to his cartoon design, but it’s easily recognizable as the unlucky Predacon warrior. Of course, there’s a* comparison with previous Generations (Takara Legends) Deluxe Waspinator and comparison shots next to other Kingdom figures and Predacons. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link



