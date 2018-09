zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,911

Want to Buy: a nice minty, tight, G1 camshaft Hi Everyone,

I'm looking to buy a nice, minty, tight, excellent condition G1 camshaft.

(no accessories required)



Please let me know if you have one for sale, and if so, how much.



Thank you



(he was the silver car of the omnibots)

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

