Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,627

New Bumblebee TV-Spots ? New Extra Scenes: Cybertron, Soundwave speaking And More



As usual with the live-action movies, we have a “rain” of TV-Spots always adding some second of new scenes for your viewing pleasure. Before you continue, we should give a big SPOILER ALERT for the next videos. Run away from these videos if you don’t want to be spoiled. New TV-Spots from France and China have surfaced. As usual we have some seconds of new scenes, including more amazing battles on Cybertron and we finally listen the voice of Soundwave (you will love the tone and what he says) and more of the battle between Blitzwing and Bumblebee with the



The post







More... As usual with the live-action movies, we have a “rain” of TV-Spots always adding some second of new scenes for your viewing pleasure. Before you continue, we should give a big SPOILER ALERT for the next videos. Run away from these videos if you don’t want to be spoiled. New TV-Spots from France and China have surfaced. As usual we have some seconds of new scenes, including more amazing battles on Cybertron and we finally listen the voice of Soundwave (you will love the tone and what he says) and more of the battle between Blitzwing and Bumblebee with the » Continue Reading. The post New Bumblebee TV-Spots – New Extra Scenes: Cybertron, Soundwave speaking And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.