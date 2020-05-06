Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,639
Netflix?s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink Found At UK Retail


Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*JaY88 is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink is out at UK retail. Decepticon Hotlink (with Battlemasters Heatstroke and Heartburn) was bought via “click and collect” from the Smyth’s store at Rayleigh Weir. It seems that Voyager Megatron Megatron (with Captive Lionizer and Captive Pinpointer) is also available too. Remember, hunt safe, wash your hands and be careful.

The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink Found At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
