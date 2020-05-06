Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,639

Netflix?s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink Found At UK Retail



Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*JaY88 is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink is out at UK retail. Decepticon Hotlink (with Battlemasters Heatstroke and Heartburn) was bought via “click and collect” from the Smyth’s store at Rayleigh Weir. It seems that Voyager Megatron Megatron (with Captive Lionizer and Captive Pinpointer) is also available too. Remember, hunt safe, wash your hands and be careful.



The post







More... Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*JaY88 is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink is out at UK retail. Decepticon Hotlink (with Battlemasters Heatstroke and Heartburn) was bought via “click and collect” from the Smyth’s store at Rayleigh Weir. It seems that Voyager Megatron Megatron (with Captive Lionizer and Captive Pinpointer) is also available too. Remember, hunt safe, wash your hands and be careful.The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink Found At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca