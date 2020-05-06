|
Netflix?s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink Found At UK Retail
Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*JaY88 is giving us the heads up that the new*Netflix’s War For Cybertron Voyager Class Hotlink is out at UK retail. Decepticon Hotlink (with Battlemasters Heatstroke and Heartburn) was bought via “click and collect” from the Smyth’s store at Rayleigh Weir. It seems that Voyager Megatron Megatron (with Captive Lionizer and Captive Pinpointer) is also available too. Remember, hunt safe, wash your hands and be careful.
