Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page PPL Toys PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit) Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,095
PPL Toys PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit) Images


New third party company PPL Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account, images of their first product:*PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit). This is easy-to-assembly non transformable model kit. Al pieces come pre-painted and they are snap-on parts so any glue is needed to assembly it. This figure stands about 13 cm tall and features a very impressive range of poseability with double knee and elbows, ab crunch, opening chest with Matrix and more movable parts. It comes with its own stand and a wide range of accessories like interchangeable hands, weapons, jet pack and its own &#187; Continue Reading.

The post PPL Toys PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Sludge complete POTP G1 Volcanicus CW
Transformers
loose Transformers Power of the Primes DINOBOT SLUDGE - no accessories
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.