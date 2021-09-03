|
PPL Toys PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit) Images
New third party company PPL Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account
, images of their first product:*PPL-01 Op Warrior (G1 Optimus Prime Model Kit). This is easy-to-assembly non transformable model kit. Al pieces come pre-painted and they are snap-on parts so any glue is needed to assembly it. This figure stands about 13 cm tall and features a very impressive range of poseability with double knee and elbows, ab crunch, opening chest with Matrix and more movable parts. It comes with its own stand and a wide range of accessories like interchangeable hands, weapons, jet pack and its own » Continue Reading.
