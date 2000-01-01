Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFSource News! X-Transbots Crackup/Flipout, FH Black Power Baser, Masterpiece, Return
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,438
TFSource News! X-Transbots Crackup/Flipout, FH Black Power Baser, Masterpiece, Return
TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource brings us their latest weekly newsletter.* Check out the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! NEW HOT PREORDERS: –*Transformers Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron –*
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
re-issue KO of 1984 Transformers OPTIMUS PRIME in sealed box
Transformers
Vintage Skyfire / Jetfire G1 Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Titan Class Metroplex NIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 e-Hobby Shattered Glass SOUNDWAVE + Encore 21 SOUNDBLASTER
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.