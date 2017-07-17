|
Transformers: The Last Knight 4-Pack Glasses And Glass Coaster At Zing Pop Culture
The Last Knight merchadising continues surfacing around the world. Thanks to *2005 Boards user Pie125 we have a resport of*Transformers: The Last Knight 4-Pack Glasses And Glass Coaster At Zing Pop Culture. The glasses and glass coasters have got colorful art of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblbee and Sqweeks. They are available on Australian site Zing Pop Culture
. You can pre-order the glasses here
and the glass coasters here
. Great news for Ausatralian fans. We hope you could find these products and more in your countries. You can click on the bar to share your thoughts at the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight 4-Pack Glasses And Glass Coaster At Zing Pop Culture
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.