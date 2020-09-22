|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga Final Chapter English Tran
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog
, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga. The story is the conclusion of the Volcanicus Manga story (which you can find an English translation*here
) and we are sure many fans will love this final chapter. Optimus Prime and Megatron have allied with the Battle Masters (called Selectors here) to fight against the supposed humans’ oppression. All Autobots are leaving human bases to join to their leaders but the Dinobots are still supporting human kind. The Dinobots face against the Autobot/Decepticon army and » Continue Reading.
