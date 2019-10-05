|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 2: The Change In Their Nature Amazon P
With the next arcs
in both Transformers and Galaxies on deck, TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerts us to the Amazon pre-order
of selected issues in book form as The Change In Their Nature, Volume 2: Orion Pax, Chromia, and Security Operations have almost cracked the case of the Rise terrorists who killed Brainstorm and Rubble. But they aren’t the only ones worried about the Rise and with a bolder Ascenticon faction behind them, Megatron, Starscream, and Soundwave seek to save Cybertron from all threats–the Rise, the Nominus Edict, and the Autobots! Meanwhile, in Cybertron’s colonies, other bots find » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 2: The Change In Their Nature Amazon Pre-Order
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.