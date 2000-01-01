Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:13 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,117
Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Released in Canada
Thanks to a sighting in Manitoba we now know that the Vintage Beast Wars Megatron has been released in Canada. Price is $69.97.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Winnipeg.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 02:16 PM.
Today, 03:45 PM
Brian12
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Posts: 134
Re: Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Released in Canada
Was just on IG and someone in Alberta also spotted em https://www.instagram.com/p/CRL4F-RsLNS/


Man I always wanted that figure as a kid, got the Transmetal one which I really liked but ofcourse, GPS had him bisected orz


The Kingdom one is amazing and of course, a much better looking and more show accurate figure but I still wanna get this reissue for the novelty of it. And for Brian junior who could never get him in the 90s
