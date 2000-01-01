Brian12 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Brampton, Ontario Posts: 134

Re: Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Released in Canada





Man I always wanted that figure as a kid, got the Transmetal one which I really liked but ofcourse, GPS had him bisected orz





The Kingdom one is amazing and of course, a much better looking and more show accurate figure but I still wanna get this reissue for the novelty of it. And for Brian junior who could never get him in the 90s Was just on IG and someone in Alberta also spotted em https://www.instagram.com/p/CRL4F-RsLNS/

Currently looking for:

* Earthrise Thrust

* Studio series 86 Kup, and Blurr

* Netflix Bumblebee and Soundwave

* Kingdom Rhinox, Scorponok, Galvatron, and T-Wrecks