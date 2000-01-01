|
Re: Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Released in Canada
Was just on IG and someone in Alberta also spotted em https://www.instagram.com/p/CRL4F-RsLNS/
Man I always wanted that figure as a kid, got the Transmetal one which I really liked but ofcourse, GPS had him bisected orz
The Kingdom one is amazing and of course, a much better looking and more show accurate figure but I still wanna get this reissue for the novelty of it. And for Brian junior who could never get him in the 90s
