New third party company*TMT*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, the first color renders of their upcoming Age Of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the “Evasion Mode” Optimus Prime design which features the robot mode from the first three live action movies but with a G1 Freightliner truck alt mode. According to the renders this figure will include a shield and a battle axe and several parts will have battle damage and warped panels. TMT have also showed a prototype of the alt mode which looks pretty solid and movie-accurate. It seems this figure will » Continue Reading.
