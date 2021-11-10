Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TMT Toys Age Of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Color Renders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,413
TMT Toys Age Of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Color Renders


New third party company*TMT*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, the first color renders of their upcoming Age Of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime. This new project is based on the “Evasion Mode” Optimus Prime design which features the robot mode from the first three live action movies but with a G1 Freightliner truck alt mode. According to the renders this figure will include a shield and a battle axe and several parts will have battle damage and warped panels. TMT have also showed a prototype of the alt mode which looks pretty solid and movie-accurate. It seems this figure will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TMT Toys Age Of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen ROTF Leader Class Jetfire Loose
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
1984 G1 Transformers Figure LOT
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Astrotrain
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.