I'm looking to empty some shelves so I am selling all my Kreo sets. These sets have most stickers applied (some fell off as they dont stick well) and all the pieces except for the Transformer Kreons (the human ones are still there
. Please take a look at the list and feel free to make an offer.
30667 Starscream
30690 Prowl
31146 Jazz
31145 Mirage
31143 Optimus Prime
31144 Bumblebee
30687 Sentinel Prime (includes the Sentinel Prime Kreon)
31771 Sideswipe
30688 Megatron
30662 Autobot Ratchet
36421 Bumblebee
98812 Battle for Energon ( this one includes all the kreons)
Thanks!