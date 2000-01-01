Today, 01:03 AM #1 Socko76 Old Skool Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brampton, ON, Canada Posts: 194 Collectors Connect Sale . Please take a look at the list and feel free to make an offer.



30667 Starscream

30690 Prowl

31146 Jazz

31145 Mirage

31143 Optimus Prime

31144 Bumblebee

30687 Sentinel Prime (includes the Sentinel Prime Kreon)

31771 Sideswipe

30688 Megatron

30662 Autobot Ratchet

36421 Bumblebee

98812 Battle for Energon ( this one includes all the kreons)



