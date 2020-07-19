|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures Available At UK Retail
And it seems the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures*continue surfacing over the globe. Thanks to 2005 Boards members*duckstar and MattDallas*we can confirm that these new figures are available at UK retail. Bumblebee, Meteorfire*and*Wildwheel*were found several Smyths stores for*£25 each. These toys have also been spotted at US retail today
. Happy hunting!
