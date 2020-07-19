|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shadow panther*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Trooper Class Battle Call Figures at US retail. These new toys are*around 5.5 inches tall and transform in easy 10 steps. They feature voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds and the Energon Armor gimmick seen in other Cyberverse toys. Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel were found at*at Target in Princeton New Jeysey today $24.99 each. Happy hunting!
