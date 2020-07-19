|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 3
TFW2005 is everywhere! Time to report the new Transformers toys sightings around the globe. This week we the new Cyberverse Deluxe figures have arrived in South America and some big Earthrise toys have been spotted in France. Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Build-A-Figure In Chile
*2005 Boards member Lapin reported that the new Cyberverse Deluxe Optimus Prime, Megatron, Shockwave and Bumblebee were spotted at*Líder (Walmart subsidiary) General Velasquez, Estación Central, Santiago for $29.24. Time to start building Maccadam. Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx and Titan Class Scorponok in France
*Good new fro French collectors. Both Sky Lynx and Scorponok » Continue Reading.
