Transformers Voice Actor Samoa Joe Interview: Predaking Speaks

While we eagerly await the next episode of Machinima's Transformers: Power of the Primes , we share a recent interview with Samoa Joe wherein he discusses his professional wrestling career and the fun he's having with voicing Predaking. "As a child, I think everybody imitates their favorite cartoon character in some form or another when they're playing. To find themselves as a grown adult — getting that chance and having it actually become part of that cartoon is a real cool thing." Read the entire interview here , then join to the discussion on the 2005 boards!