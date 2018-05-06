|
Transformers Voice Actor Samoa Joe Interview: Predaking Speaks
While we eagerly await the next episode of Machinima’s Transformers: Power of the Primes
, we share a recent interview with Samoa Joe wherein he discusses his professional wrestling career and the fun he’s having with voicing Predaking. “As a child, I think everybody imitates their favorite cartoon character in some form or another when they’re playing. To find themselves as a grown adult — getting that chance and having it actually become part of that cartoon is a real cool thing.” Read the entire interview here
, then join to the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Voice Actor Samoa Joe Interview: Predaking Speaks
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.