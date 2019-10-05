Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,555

War for Cybertron Unicron Funded ? Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021! W



“It was the year 2005… wait 8005” A big mark in Transformers history has just been written. The HasLab Unicron crowdfunding finally reached its goal of 8000 backers, so sleep in fear… Unicron is coming! The Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021 for all his loyal supporters. Yes my good friends, we did it! It has been very busy weeks since the day the crowdfunding was announced, and it sure got the attention of the fans in our boards. We are glad all lucky fellow collectors who supported Unicron’s crowdfunding will receive the chaos bringer into their collections.



