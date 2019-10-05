Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page War for Cybertron Unicron Funded ? Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021! W
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,555
War for Cybertron Unicron Funded ? Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021! W


“It was the year 2005… wait 8005” A big mark in Transformers history has just been written. The HasLab Unicron crowdfunding finally reached its goal of 8000 backers, so sleep in fear… Unicron is coming! The Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021 for all his loyal supporters. Yes my good friends, we did it! It has been very busy weeks since the day the crowdfunding was announced, and it sure got the attention of the fans in our boards. We are glad all lucky fellow collectors who supported Unicron’s crowdfunding will receive the chaos bringer into their collections. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War for Cybertron Unicron Funded – Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 2021! We Did It! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:12 PM   #2
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,070
Re: War for Cybertron Unicron Funded ? Largest Transformer Ever To Be Released In 202
Sweet! I can't wait to have this guy waiting on my doorstep in a couple of years.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Dawn of the Predacus Attendee Terrorsaur Beast Wars
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.