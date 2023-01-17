Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,487

Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-99 Voyager Battletrap In-Package Ima



We can share for you our first in-package images of the recently revealed Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-99 Voyager Battlettap. The box follows the usual Studio Series packaging style now with open window and adding a ?Plastic Free Packaging? logo in one corner. The back of the box shows alt mode, the GM logo and our first look at the included cardboard backdrop. As a curious detail, while Battletrap box has got the right Terrorcon insignia, the box art shows a small Decepticon symbol on Battletrap’s forehead. See the images after the jump and then let us



The post







More... We can share for you our first in-package images of the recently revealed Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-99 Voyager Battlettap. The box follows the usual Studio Series packaging style now with open window and adding a ?Plastic Free Packaging? logo in one corner. The back of the box shows alt mode, the GM logo and our first look at the included cardboard backdrop. As a curious detail, while Battletrap box has got the right Terrorcon insignia, the box art shows a small Decepticon symbol on Battletrap’s forehead. See the images after the jump and then let us » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-99 Voyager Battletrap In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________