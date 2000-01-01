Today, 05:47 PM #1 GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,790 Everything CW Devastator Review



https://youtu.be/idVc5iPGjzU In honor of the reissue of Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator, I took the liberty of going back and looking at everything to do with this guy and each of the Constructicons in this super sized titan review, featuring Perfect Effect PC-07. Not gonna lie, the review is all-inclusive and long but intended especially for those who are only discovering this set now by way of the reissue and maybe weren't part of our collector community back when he was originally released 6 years ago.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

