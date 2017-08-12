|
The Last Knight Concept Art: Side Kick, Dragonstorm, Stonehenge And More
We start another round up of*concept art images of The Last Knight*that continue surfacing on the web. This time we have some art of*Side Kick, Dragonstorm, Stonehenge And More. Thanks to all members of our forums for the heads up. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Side Kick Concept Art by Furio Tedeschi.
*A very interesting design based on AOE Lockdown that eventually became Hot Rod. – Dragonstorm, Stonehenge, Ship Entrance, Battle field Concept Art by*Chris Cold.
*Some very impressive and stunning art, specially a the one featuring Dragonstorm. You can also check the pictures after » Continue Reading.
The post The Last Knight Concept Art: Side Kick, Dragonstorm, Stonehenge And More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.