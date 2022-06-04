Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys MS-B44B Ken (Legends Scale Diaclone Ironhide) Color Prototype


Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have shared, via their*Weibo account,*images of the color prototype of their upcoming MS-B44B Ken (Legends Scale Diaclone Ironhide). This a Diaclone black-inspired redeco of MS-B44 Ken/Legends scale Ironhide. The images show off the poseability of this mold in robot mode, the pretty solid van mode as well as the packaging and accessories. See all the mirrored images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Magic Square Toys MS-B44B Ken (Legends Scale Diaclone Ironhide) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



