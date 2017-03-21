Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,223

Revolution: Aw Yeah! #1 iBooks preview



From Tiny Titans co-creator Art Baltazar comes a more humourous look at*IDW Publishing’s Revolution crossover event, as Microspace tyrant and avid Snake Eyes fan Baron Karza plots to conquer the universe! This four-issue mini is more so for all ages than most of the current IDW Transformers comic, and you can have a look at the premiere*issue’s first three pages for yourself after the break. Issue #1’s*due for release*on April 5!



