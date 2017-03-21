Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,223

Transformers: The Last Knight Super Fan Event Pics!



Today TFW2005 was lucky enough to to be part of Paramount and Hasbro’s Transformers The Last Knight Super Fan Event. WE’ve been treated to various behind the scenes looks at the movie, a Paramount studio tour, a run of the Transformers ride at Universal Studios and more. The capper so far has been an up close and personal session with some of the cars! Check out a quick round of pics from that and stay tuned for more in the coming hours and days! We’d like to thank all at Paramount and Hasbro for including us in their day!



