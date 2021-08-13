|
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime Truck Spotted In Cusco
Via Peruvian newspaper website Diario Correo
we have images of Optimus Prime truck in Cuzco, ready to film his first scenes. According to the article, Optimus Prime was spotted early this Tuesday while he was being transported to Maras, a small town in the “Secret Valley Of The Incas” area. An orange and black tow truck, which we had seen before when the cars arrived to Peru
, was also spotted. Filming with the cars in Maras and in the ancient*Sacsayhuaman fortress
will take place today and tomorrow. Filming is still going in total secrecy, with only some
