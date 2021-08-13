Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts  Optimus Prime Truck Spotted In Cusco


Via Peruvian newspaper website Diario Correo we have images of Optimus Prime truck in Cuzco, ready to film his first scenes. According to the article, Optimus Prime was spotted early this Tuesday while he was being transported to Maras, a small town in the “Secret Valley Of The Incas” area. An orange and black tow truck, which we had seen before when the cars arrived to Peru, was also spotted. Filming with the cars in Maras and in the ancient*Sacsayhuaman fortress*will take place today and tomorrow. Filming is still going in total secrecy, with only some<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/10/03/transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-michael-bay-in-machu-picchu-rumor-about-a-possible-stone-wall-autobot-442174"> &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts  Optimus Prime Truck Spotted In Cusco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
