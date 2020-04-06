|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 4 Available on YouTube
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures adds another chapter, with the part 4 and final of Battle For Cybertron. Cheetor and Bumblebee must restore the Allspark to the Well to put an end to the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons and to restore Cybertron to life. Review the first three episodes of season three, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 3
