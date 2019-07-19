|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 ? Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack & Micromaster 10-Pack Images
We have some extra images to share with you from San Diego Comic-Con thanks to our staff at the event. The new*Siege Rainmakers 3-Pack & Micromaster 10-Pack were also on display. The new Seekers pack bring us Nova Storm, Acid Storm and Ion Storm (redecos of Siege Voyager Starscream). It has been spotted at Target in the US a few days, so you may try to look for this item. We also have a look at the Siege Micromaster 10-pack with*Road-Police & Wheel Blaze, Ground Shaker & Overair, Ricon & Irontread, Nightflight & Slyhopper and Cratermaker & Fireline. Check out » Continue Reading.
