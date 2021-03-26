Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage H25 Herbie Color Prototype (Legends Scale G1 Bumblebee)


Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account, have revealed images of the color prototype of their new*H25 Herbie (Legends scale G1 Bumblebee). This a new and improved version of Newage’s*legends scale H1 Flipper/G1 Bumblebee. This time the mold features and improved and more cartoon-accurate design, specially in robot mode. A we can see from the images, this mold has a lot of pieces and a very good poseability. Another great entry for the competitive Legends scale market. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now you can click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H25 Herbie Color Prototype (Legends Scale G1 Bumblebee) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



