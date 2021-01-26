Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Haslab Unicron Possible Shipping Date


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom we can share for you images of the massive Haslab Unicron boxes in their warehouse and a possible shipping date for this highly anticipated release. According to the information shared, the Chaos Bringer should start shipping by*February 1st 2021. Keep in mind that this date may vary according to each retailer and we are yet to know the official Haslab shipping date. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!

The post Haslab Unicron Possible Shipping Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



canprime
Animated
Re: Haslab Unicron Possible Shipping Date
I'm shocked that the boxes are in such great shape. I was worried we would see a lot of minor damage to them, especially on the corners.

Good Job Hasbro!
Mighty_Galvatron
Canadian Slag
Re: Haslab Unicron Possible Shipping Date
"It has begun!" - Shang Tsung
