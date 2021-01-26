Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom we can share for you images of the massive Haslab Unicron boxes in their warehouse and a possible shipping date for this highly anticipated release. According to the information shared, the Chaos Bringer should start shipping by*February 1st 2021. Keep in mind that this date may vary according to each retailer and we are yet to know the official Haslab shipping date. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!
