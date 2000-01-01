Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:08 PM   #1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,960
Real Life Transformers Moments
So I'm programming some target values in a control system.
The Customer told me which of these are the masters, for me to modify.

So I am officially working on Target Masters!


Anybody else got Real Life Transformers Moments, even if just by name?
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
