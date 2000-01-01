JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,960

Real Life Transformers Moments

Anybody else got Real Life Transformers Moments, even if just by name? So I'm programming some target values in a control system.The Customer told me which of these are the masters, for me to modify.So I am officially working on Target Masters!Anybody else got Real Life Transformers Moments, even if just by name?

