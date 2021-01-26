Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,063

Transformers Kingdom Voyager Dinobot In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Board member*Actar*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Dinobot for your viewing pleasure. Check all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!



