Andrew Griffith Art Collaboration For Kitakyushu City In Japan
Artist Andrew Griffith, who fans should know well because of his participation in IDW comics, has shared via his Twitter account
*a very impressive piece of art for your viewing pleasure. According to his tweet
, while Andrew Griffith was in Japan as*part of the*Kitakyushu Artist-in-Residence program, he was asked to create a piece of art for the city. Andrew created an original Optimus Prime (or Convoy as Japanese fans call him and it is mentioned on this article
) in an interesting anime-style, incorporating Kitakyushu’s mascot Teitan (a small cute bear) and*and some of the city landmarks.* If you » Continue Reading.
