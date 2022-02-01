Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
cr3ativedecks
WTB/LF SDCC Transformers MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition
As title states, I am looking for the 2019 SDCC MP-10G Optimus Prime Ghostbuster

Please DM prices
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: gb.jpg Views: 2 Size: 34.4 KB ID: 51386  
cr3ativedecks
Re: WTB/LF SDCC Transformers MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition
@admin please move to wanted
2019, mp-10g, sdcc

