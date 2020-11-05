|
Transformers Studio Series 72 Starscream Revealed
Thanks to Ozformers
we have our official reveal of Studio Series Starscream from Bumblebee (2018). According to Ozformers, Starscream is a completely new mold compared to Blitzwing and features an Cybertronian vehicle mode.. Preorders should be going up later today in addition to better resolution photos. Excited for the new reveal? Share your thoughts in the thread!
