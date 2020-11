Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,661

More... Thanks to Ozformers we have our official reveal of Studio Series Starscream from Bumblebee (2018). According to Ozformers, Starscream is a completely new mold compared to Blitzwing and features an Cybertronian vehicle mode.. Preorders should be going up later today in addition to better resolution photos. Excited for the new reveal? Share your thoughts in the thread!The post Transformers Studio Series 72 Starscream Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





