Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide First Stock Images
Courtesy of In Demand Toys Facebook we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide. This figure is a redeco of the Legacy Transformers Prime mold inspired by the Botcon 2005 exclusive Flamewar*toy (originally an Energon Arcee redeco). She comes with a red and black redeco of Siege*Pteraxadon. See the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!