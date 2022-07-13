Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide First Stock Images


Courtesy of In Demand Toys Facebook we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar &#038; Fireglide. This figure is a redeco of the Legacy Transformers Prime mold inspired by the Botcon 2005 exclusive Flamewar*toy (originally an Energon Arcee redeco). She comes with a red and black redeco of Siege*Pteraxadon. See the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide First Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide First Stock Images
So how's the Legacy Arcee mould just as a mould? I know it's a crap representation of Prime Arcee, but how is it just as a transforming toy?
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide First Stock Images
FINALLY, a (use for the Legacy lady-motorbike mold) I can get behind!

I'll have an eye out for this
