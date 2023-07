SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 32

Anyone selling a sealed HFTD Deluxe Rescue Ratchet with red & white deco? Hi all! Looking specifically for a sealed Hunt for the Decepticons Rescue Ratchet with the G1 inspired red and white deco. I see many examples of the Voyager version around but I?m looking for the Deluxe. Thanks everyone and have a fantastic weekend.