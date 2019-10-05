Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,549

HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Last 2 Days! Less Than 500 Backers To Be Funded ? Unicron



We are in the final two days of Unicron’s crowdfunding and the Chaos Bringer now needs less than 500 backers to reach his final goal of 8000 supporters for this massive Transformers figure to be produced. Attention fans and collectors: we are on the final track and Unicron needs a bit more of Energon from his loyal followers, one last push to reach the goal! Don’t wait, support Unicron



Ready to make some space in your collection for the biggest Transformers ever made? Will he get enough supporters? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.